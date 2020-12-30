Snowmass briefs: Comedy postponed, modified rec center hours

Laugh track on pause in Base Village

The Snowmass Live comedy series at the Collective in Base Village has been postponed due to recent changes in the Pitkin County Public Health Order; both the Wednesday show featuring Alex Edelman and the Jan. 6 performance by Ali Macofsky are on hold until public health guidelines change.

The Collective will likely announce a new date for both shows next month.

Modified hours at recreation center on New Year’s Eve, Day

The Snowmass Village Recreation Center will operate on modified hours for the holiday.

The center will be open 5:30 a.m.to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and will reopen from noonm to 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Only two morning fitness classes are on the schedule for Thursday; no classes are scheduled for Friday.

The hours do not impact reservations for the ice rink adjacent to the recreation center at Town Park.

Submit listings to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.