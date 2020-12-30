Snowmass briefs: Comedy postponed, modified rec center hours
Laugh track on pause in Base Village
The Snowmass Live comedy series at the Collective in Base Village has been postponed due to recent changes in the Pitkin County Public Health Order; both the Wednesday show featuring Alex Edelman and the Jan. 6 performance by Ali Macofsky are on hold until public health guidelines change.
The Collective will likely announce a new date for both shows next month.
Modified hours at recreation center on New Year’s Eve, Day
The Snowmass Village Recreation Center will operate on modified hours for the holiday.
The center will be open 5:30 a.m.to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and will reopen from noonm to 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Only two morning fitness classes are on the schedule for Thursday; no classes are scheduled for Friday.
The hours do not impact reservations for the ice rink adjacent to the recreation center at Town Park.
Submit listings to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Snowmass briefs: Comedy postponed, modified rec center hours
Laugh track on pause in Base Village; no fitness classes New Year’s Day