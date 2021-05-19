Snowmass briefs: Child care survey wraps up; Town Cleanup Day on the calendar

Volunteers pick up trash at the 37th annual Snowmass Village Town Cleanup Day on June 2, 2017.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun file photo

Child care needs assessment wraps up Thursday

Local families are encouraged to complete a survey about community child care needs by Thursday, according to the town of Snowmass Village website.

The 13-question assessment will gather data to help local child care providers and municipalities determine the extent of the need for child care services in the area.

The town of Snowmass Village partnered with the Little Red School House, Kids First and the city of Aspen to present the survey. Participants do not need to be full-time Snowmass Village residents to participate. The survey is available at bit.ly/TOSV-childcare-survey .

Town Cleanup Day returns Friday

The 41st annual Town Cleanup Day takes place Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trash bags and gloves will be available for pickup at the Daly Lane Bus Depot from 8:30-9:30 a.m., but participants are welcome to start earlier or later with their own equipment.

Once participants have a full bag, they should bring it to the edge of a main road or an intersection. Town crews will collect bags throughout the day; the town asks that people place as many bags in one place as possible to help crews spot the bags.

A grab-and-go lunch will be available at the Town Park Gazebo starting at noon.

The town will raffle off $1,000 worth of prizes from local businesses to volunteers at Town Park. Participants must pre-register online or check in at the Daly Lane Bus Depot to enter the raffle; winners must be present at Town Park at the time of the raffle to collect their prizes.

There also will be a “Treasure Trash Contest” with four golden bottles hidden around Snowmass Village; whoever finds the bottles can redeem them for prizes at Town Park. Register at bit.ly/TOSVcleanup2021 .

Submit listings for our community briefs to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.