Snowmass briefs: Challenge Aspen to host cornhole tournament this weekend

Challenge Aspen cornhole tournament Saturday

On Saturday, Challenge Aspen is hosting its first-ever cornhole tournament at Crown Mountain Park.

The tournament will include 64 teams of two in round robin play, then bracket play for the top place prizes, including $100 for fifth place; $200 for fourth place; $300 for third place; $500 for second place; and $1,000 for the wining duo.

The cornhole tourney will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with check-in starting at 10 a.m. and a $100 entry fee per team. All funds raised will support adaptive opportunities for those with cognitive, service-related and/or physical disabilities, according to a Challenge Aspen news release.

The event will be limited to participants only (no spectators), and rules, COVID-19 guidelines and other tournament directions will be emailed out to all participants.

Challenge Aspen also has hotel and restaurant discounts available for participants. To register or for more information, email cwunderlin@challengeaspen.org.

Fill out your 2020 census

This is the last week to complete the 2020 census.

The U.S. Census is a mandated population and housing count that aims to include every person living in the U.S. and five U.S. territories. Census data guide how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.

The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. To learn how to complete your 2020 census survey, visit a2pcensus2020.com.