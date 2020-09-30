Snowmass Briefs: Census due today; Brush Creek Trail closure; fall Village Shuttle schedule; last weekend to ride Elk Camp Gondola
Fill out your 2020 census
Today is the last day to complete the 2020 census.
The U.S. Census is a mandated population and housing count that aims to include every person living in the U.S. and five U.S. territories. Census data guide how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. To learn how to complete your 2020 census survey, visit a2pcensus2020.com.
Brush Creek Trail closure
The Brush Creek Trail will be closed from Meadow Road to Homestead for between four and six weeks, a town news release says.
The closed section of the trail is being repaved, town staff said, and a detour is in place. For more information, visit tosv.com.
Fall village shuttle schedule starts this week
On Monday, the Snowmass Village Shuttle system moved onto its fall schedule, according to a town news release.
Most of the town routes are now on-demand only and shuttle riders can call 970-923-3500 for pick-up. Route #3 will move to a 30-minute service from 6:50 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. and will be on-demand in the evenings. For more information, visit villageshuttle.com.
Last weekend to ride Elk Camp Gondola
This is the last weekend the Elk Camp Gondola and Lost Forest area will be open before the fall offseason, according to the Aspen Skiing Co. website.
The gondola will run Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (last ride down at 5 p.m.), and the Elk Camp chairlift will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (last ride down at 4 p.m.)
The Snowmass Bike Park, Elk Camp Restaurant and Lost Forest recreation and adventure area can all be accessed via the gondola, along with summer hiking trails. To learn more, visit aspensnowmass.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User