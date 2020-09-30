Snowmass Briefs: Census due today; Brush Creek Trail closure; fall Village Shuttle schedule; last weekend to ride Elk Camp Gondola

Fill out your 2020 census

Today is the last day to complete the 2020 census.

The U.S. Census is a mandated population and housing count that aims to include every person living in the U.S. and five U.S. territories. Census data guide how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.

The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. To learn how to complete your 2020 census survey, visit a2pcensus2020.com.

Brush Creek Trail closure

The Brush Creek Trail will be closed from Meadow Road to Homestead for between four and six weeks, a town news release says.

The closed section of the trail is being repaved, town staff said, and a detour is in place. For more information, visit tosv.com.

Fall village shuttle schedule starts this week

On Monday, the Snowmass Village Shuttle system moved onto its fall schedule, according to a town news release.

Most of the town routes are now on-demand only and shuttle riders can call 970-923-3500 for pick-up. Route #3 will move to a 30-minute service from 6:50 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. and will be on-demand in the evenings. For more information, visit villageshuttle.com.

Last weekend to ride Elk Camp Gondola

This is the last weekend the Elk Camp Gondola and Lost Forest area will be open before the fall offseason, according to the Aspen Skiing Co. website.

The gondola will run Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (last ride down at 5 p.m.), and the Elk Camp chairlift will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (last ride down at 4 p.m.)

The Snowmass Bike Park, Elk Camp Restaurant and Lost Forest recreation and adventure area can all be accessed via the gondola, along with summer hiking trails. To learn more, visit aspensnowmass.com.