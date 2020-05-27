Snowmass Briefs: Car parade for seniors, food distribution, Challenge Aspen fundraiser, new broker for Base Village

Allison Welsh helps give out free food at the first food distribution day in Snowmass Village on May 1, 2020. The next distribution will be Friday, May 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

Car parade for S’mass AHS seniors this Friday

At 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Snowmass Police will lead a car parade of Class of 2020 seniors through the village.

The parade will start with cars meeting at “Checkpoint Charlie” (the booth lanes off of the Brush Creek roundabout near Town Park); will move up Brush Creek Road; weave through Deerfield and Brush Creek lanes; loop down Carriage Way back to Brush Creek Road; and lastly turn onto Owl Creek Road then down Highline Road before heading out to Highway 82. The Snowmass seniors will then meet the rest of their class at Aspen Middle School for a car parade through Aspen at 2 p.m.

Snowmass residents are encouraged to come outside along the village parade route to help celebrate this year’s seniors. Please practice proper social distancing.

Snowmass food distribution Friday

Aspen Family Connections will distribute food to Snowmass Village residents in need Friday.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., residents can pick up free food items in the Snowmass Recreation Center parking lot. Aspen Family Connections asks residents to enter at the Rodeo Lot off of the roundabout and exit through the Town Park/recreation center parking lot. Signage will be posted to help with traffic flow.

Challenge Aspen hosts 25-hour, $25 Challenge ahead of 25th anniversary event

Challenge Aspen is kicking off a 25-hour, $25 fundraising challenge ahead of its virtual 25th anniversary kickoff event June 4.

According to a news release, every dollar raised during the fundraising challenge will be tripled for Challenge Aspen (up to $50,000) by a handful of public and private donors, including Charidy and Alpine Bank.

The nonprofit, which is dedicated to impacting lives through year-round adaptive experiences for individuals faced with cognitive and/or physical disabilities, has a goal of raising $100,000 and is challenging people to:

Send texts, emails, messages and more to 25 contacts to let them know about the fundraising campaign.

Give. Whether it’s $25, $250 or $2,500, your gift creates a powerful impact on the lives of disabled individuals, veterans and their families. People interested in making a donation to Challenge Aspen can visit http://www.charidy.com/challengeaspen. The fundraising challenge will lead up to the nonprofit’s virtual 25th anniversary kickoff event, which will feature videos, testimonials, a potential celebrity appearance and more, Challenge Aspen staff said. The event is free and open to the public, starting June 4 at 6:30 p.m. MT. If you are interested in attending, please visit event.gives/challengeaspen.

Slifer Smith and Frampton becomes broker for Base Village

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, a Colorado-based firm, has been named the official listing broker for Snowmass Base Village.

The firm was selected to take over Base Village real estate by the development’s joint-venture owners, East West Partners, Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners, according to a news release.

“East West will continue to do what they do best, which is creating terrific places and building incredible residences, and we will do what we do best: selling real estate,” said Shawna Topor, executive vice president of SSF’s New Development Sales Division, in a prepared statement. “We’re confident our resources, powerful local team and connections to the community will make this project one of the great successes in ski country.”

SSF has listed and sold more than 100 new development projects in the Colorado mountains over the past 30 years, with a total sales volume of $5 billion, the news release says. SSF’s reach in the Colorado mountains includes more than 225 brokers and 75 support staff. The existing sales team will now join SSF and will be based out of the Snowmass Base Village development sales office, which will become SSF’s new Snowmass home and add approximately 10 more brokers to the SSF family in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The news release says the Snowmass office will be SSF’s fifth office location in the Roaring Fork Valley since joining forces over a year ago with Palladium Properties, a boutique and independent luxury property brokerage firm based in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We’re thrilled to have SSF join the team as the listing brokerage for all of our new developer residences, including One Snowmass. SSF has successfully sold out numerous development projects over the past 30 years, including many with East West Partners, and the stars aligned to team up in Snowmass,” said Andy Gunion, Snowmass managing partner for East West Partners, in a prepared statement.

With the 150-unit Viceroy Residences and the boutique Lumin building recently sold out, current listings in the village include the last Limelight Snowmass Residence, the final four One Snowmass West residences, new whole ownership listings in One Snowmass East starting under $2 million and the innovative One Snowmass Residence Club, with customized ownership starting at $200,000.

