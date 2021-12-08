Snowmass briefs: Arts and parks

Snow lays on the trail at the entrance to Highline in Sky Mountain Park in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Council gives thumbs up on Sky Mountain Park management plan

Snowmass Village Town Council unanimously approved a resolution adopting the updated management plan for Sky Mountain Park at a meeting on Dec. 6.

The updated plan builds upon the “goals for wildlife protection, habitat improvement and trail development” that were established in an initial plan in 2012, according to an agenda summary for the resolution.

Some ongoing efforts like restoration projects and the annual limited elk hunt will continue; the plan also introduces new initiatives to reduce user trail conflicts through improved signage and directional trails. Council’s approval indicates that the town will work with partners to achieve the management actions laid out in the plan.

Pitkin County had already formally adopted the plan contingent on the town’s approval. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and Snowmass Village both own land in the park and the two entities partner on some management projects.

Anderson Ranch to host holiday open house

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a holiday open house on Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m.





Attendees can follow candlelit paths throughout the campus located on Owl Creek Road as they tour studios, visit the opening of the arts center’s latest exhibition and shop for original artwork and gifts.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required at http://www.andersonranch.org/events/holiday-open-house .

Masks will be required indoors while not actively eating or drinking and attendees age 13 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the event.

Red Bull Illume lights up Fanny Hill

Award-winning photographs from the 2021 Red Bull Illume Image Quest adventure and action sports imagery contest are now on display on Fanny Hill.

The installation launched Dec. 4 and will remain open through Jan. 2, 2022. The winning photos were selected from 41,447 submissions reviewed by 53 photo editors and experts; five voting rounds determined the 256 semifinalists, 56 finalists, 11 category winners and single first-place winner of the contest.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.