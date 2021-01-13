Snowmass briefs: Anderson Ranch art sale wraps up

Anderson Ranch’s ScholARTship art sale in home stretch

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has been hosting a sort of treasure hunt for art lovers since early December.

Its ScholARTship winter art sale sprawls from the Snowmass Village campus’s painting building to Schermer Meeting Hall and the Patton-Mallot Gallery, with some 140 original artworks from valley-based artists, Ranch artists and prominent art world figures who have had residencies and given lectures on campus.

Running through Friday, Jan. 22, all of the proceeds from the sale go to student scholarships. So far the Ranch has sold 69 pieces, bringing in $14,000.

In the art shows’ late stage, the Ranch has begun a “name your price” promotion, where patrons can fill out a bid card and name the dollar amount they’re willing to pay for an artwork, making an already affordable sale moreso. Sticker prices top out around $2,000 and start around $25.

The promotion ends Friday, Jan. 15.

After the ScholARTship sale closes next week, the Ranch doesn’t have more indoor exhibitions on the books for this winter or spring. But its outdoor events – the “Sculpturally Distanced” outdoor exhibition, its campus tree art by local artists and its ongoing interactive light show – are still up and running. (The light show experience, part of “Snowmass Luminescence,” ends Feb. 2 and requires reservations at andersonranch.org; all four ongoing events are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

A full version of this story by Andrew Travers will appear under the headline “Going Priceless” in the Jan. 14 Aspen Times Weekly magazine, on newsstands tomorrow.

