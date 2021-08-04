Snowmass briefs: A photo op and a 5K on the calendar

Snowmass Villagers gather for the first-ever community photo in 2016.

Dan Bayer

Community photo slated for Aug. 19

Longtime locals and recent transplants alike can mark their calendar for the annual Snowmass Village community photo, which will occur this year Aug. 19 in conjunction with the free concert on Fanny Hill.

The photo will take place around 7:30 p.m. during the intermission of the concert.

Participants are encouraged to dress in designated colors that represent the decade they arrived in Snowmass Village: those who came in the 1960s in black, 1970s in white, 1980s in blue, 1990s in green, 2000s in red, 2010s in yellow and 2020s in orange.

Also on Aug. 19, Snowmass Town Council will host “Get the Scoop” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Community members are invited to discuss any topic of interest, ask questions and provide feedback; free ice cream treats will be available.

For more information on both events, visit bit.ly/smassphoto-2021 .

5K on the Mountain hits the ground running

Snowmass Village will host another trail running race this weekend — albeit a much shorter and more beer-filled one than the Power of Four — with two opportunities to run the “5K on the Mountain” on Fanny Hill on Friday and Saturday.

The races mark the fourth time the Colorado Brewery Running Series will make a stop in Snowmass Village.

The Friday night race begins in two waves at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and coincides with International Beer Day. The Saturday morning race begins in two waves at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Runners can participate on both days if they wish.

Racers start and finish outside Ranger Station on the Snowmass Mall; the course runs down Fanny Hill, then back up the hill and through the Snowmass Mall to the Nature Trail, which connects to Sleigh Ride before a final descent down Village Bound.

Registration is $30 (plus a $5.04 processing fee on Eventbrite) and includes a free drink at the finish line, the participant’s choice of a pint glass or other seasonal commemorative item and the chance to win door prizes. Racers of all ages are welcome to run the course but must be 21 or older to participate in the post-race beer drinking. To register, visit bit.ly/snowmass-5K .

