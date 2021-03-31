Snowmass Briefs: A Base Village egg hunt and a new Village Shuttle website

THE COLLECTIVE HOSTS ’FAMILY EASTER FUNDAY’

Nearly 3,000 Easter eggs filled with goodies will be scattered in Snowmass Base Village for an informal Easter celebration starting around noon Sunday. Children ages 10 and younger and their families are encouraged to attend; social distancing and masks are required, and families should bring their own bag or basket to collect eggs.

The Easter bunny also will make distanced appearances in the afternoon. For more information, email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com .

‘NEW AND IMPROVED’ VILLAGE SHUTTLE WEBSITE DEBUTS

A “new and improved” version of the Village Shuttle website launched March 25 with a mobile-friendly layout and new tools for riders at snowmasstransit.com , according to a town news flash.

On the home page, a “Plan My Trip” tool new allows riders to find the next available bus at the stop closest to them or plan ahead and find the best route for their ideal arrival time, whether that time is a few hours or several weeks in the future. The planner includes both Village Shuttle and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority routes.

The new site also includes an expanded collection of resources for riders, including information on accessibility, parking and maps as well as details about popular local destinations.

“Using the Village Shuttle isn’t just a mode of transportation,” Transportation Director David Peckler said in a prepared statement. “It is part of the Snowmass Village experience.”

Users can submit feedback and comments to the town by emailing Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliott at telliott@tosv.com . The town will make edits during the offseason before the website goes into summer mode.

TOWN SEEKS MARKETING, GROUP SALES AND SPECIAL EVENTS BOARD MEMBER

The town of Snowmass Village seeks a lodging representative to fill a seat on the Marketing, Group Sales and Special Events advisory board; the term will last through Dec. 31, 2023.

The volunteer board collaborates with the Snowmass Tourism Department to “develop and (execute) marketing and public relations strategies that promote Snowmass Village lodges, activities, businesses and cultural/nonprofit institutions” and “create, promote and execute special events,” according to the town’s website.

Meetings occur every two months on the second Thursday of the month; scheduling is subject to change. To complete an application, visit docs.tosv.com/Forms/boardapplication .

WEDNESDAY IS LAST DAY TO COMPLETE MOUNTAIN MIGRATION SURVEY

Wednesday is the last day for community members to submit their input for a survey of the impacts of COVID-19 on housing and services in mountain towns.

The survey is part of “Mountain Migration,” a regional research project funded by the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and the Colorado Association of Ski Towns with support from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

Organizers seek responses from all seasonal, part-time, new and long-term residents in Pitkin, Eagle, Summit, Grand, Routt and San Miguel counties.

The survey takes approximately 12 to 16 minutes to complete. Visit bit.ly/mountaintown-survey to complete the questionnaire.

SUN COLUMNIST RETURNS NEXT MONTH

Snowmass Sun columnist Britta Gustafson (“Then Again”) is off this week. Her column will return April 14.

