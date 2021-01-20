Snowmass briefs: 5-Star support; child care stories wanted
Snowmass Village Town Council approved a letter in support of Pitkin County’s application to the state’s 5-Star certification program at a Jan. 19 regular meeting.
The program would allow individual businesses to receive site-specific variances from the restrictions established on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Pitkin County must apply to be eligible for the program because the county is currently in Red level restrictions; letters of support from participating jurisdictions are a required component of that application, according to town documents.
“The town of Snowmass Village has been working with Pitkin County Public Health throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to collaborate to establish a 5-Star program for our community,” the letter states. “We remain committed to maintaining the health and well-being of our residents, guests, and businesses, and we believe a 5-Star Program will assist us in doing so.”
Snowmass Sun seeking parent stories for child care series
The Snowmass Sun’s biweekly series on child care offerings in the village and Roaring Fork Valley is on hold this week and will return Jan. 27 for its final installment.
Parents: We want to hear your stories. Share your challenges and successes in finding local child care options with Kaya Williams by calling 530-448-4820 or emailing kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
