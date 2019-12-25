Snowmass History: Snow Polo off of Brush Creek Road circa 1999

One color photograph of a snow polo player at the World Snow Polo Championship, December 1999. The matches were held at Cozy Point Ranch at the bottom of Brush Creek Road. Snowmass Ski Area is visible in the background. Photo taken by Mary Eshbaugh Hayes.

Snow Polo is a modified version of polo played in the snow and was first introduced in St. Moritz in 1985. Comprised of three players on each team, the horses are shod with special cleated shoes to provide traction in the slippery arena.

The only U.S. competition is held in the Roaring Fork Valley, and the World Snow Polo Championship event was held at the Cozy Point Ranch at the intersection of Highway 82 and Brush Creek in December of 1999.