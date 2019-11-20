S’mass Town Briefs: Winter paid parking and shuttle schedule starts Nov. 28; food drive; name that alpaca

An image of Lot 6 along Carriage Way in Snowmass Village.

File photo/Snowmass Sun

Help name the Farm Collaborative’s new alpaca

The Farm Collaborative, an Aspen-Snowmass-area nonprofit aimed at connecting children and community to nature through farming and food, is holding a naming contest for its farm park’s newest member: A 2-year-old Suri Alpaca.

Submissions are due by Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and the winner will receive a free, full week at any of the Farm Collaborative’s Earth Keepers summer camps for children 5 and older, a $400 value. The nonprofit’s Earth Scouts will choose the winner.

Participants are encouraged to come to the farm park, 220 Juniper Hill Road off of Highway 82, to meet the new male alpaca. The park is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The young alpaca was described in a news release as sweet, curious and gentle, and is reportedly getting to know his new pals Kona, 12, and Roy, 10, the two resident alpacas best known for their role at the Saturday Farmer’s Market in Aspen.

Submissions can be made to britta@thefarmcollaborative.org, or through the Farm Collaborative’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The winner will be posted Dec. 4.

Winter parking

Paid parking will resume in the Village Lots along Carriage Way beginning Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) and lasting through the Snowmass Mountain closing day.

Parking permits are required all winter season, seven days a week plus holidays, for the numbered Village Lots, a town news release stated. Free short-term parking is available in Lots 5 and 6.

Permits may be purchased at the Transportation Office, 53 Elbert Lane, across from Lot 7.

There is no change to resident and employee parking fees. Guest parking will remain $10 per day; day visitor parking at Two Creeks will be $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends and holidays; and the parking garage in Base Village will be free for the first hour, then $5 per hour to as much as $30 for the day between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The winter Village Shuttle schedules also will start Thanksgiving Day, offering more routes and times. For questions concerning bus schedules, call 970-923-2543.

November LIFT-UP food drive

For the month of November, the town of Snowmass Village and LIFT-UP, a local area nonprofit dedicated to helping people survive hardship, are collaborating to host a food drive for families in need.

Donations can be dropped off at Snowmass Town Hall, Snowmass Recreation Center, Snowmass Housing Office or the Snowmass Transportation Office, according to LIFT-UP.

A news release stated that canned stews and chili are the featured food items for November, but that dried foods (like beans, nuts, rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, cereal), canned foods (like tuna, chicken, fruit, veggies) and other items (like jellies, peanut butter, sugar, flour and even grocery gift cards) also are accepted.

For more information, contact 970-922-2272.