S’mass Town Briefs: Pumpkin Patch event Saturday, Town Council site visit Monday

Owl Creek Trail closure

On Sept. 30, a portion of the Owl Creek Trail closed for a pavement project, officials announced.

The project will remove and replace the current trail pavement between Two Creeks and Pine Crest drives, including some minor reroutes and nine tree removals, according to a town statement.

This section of Owl Creek Trail will be closed during construction, which is expected to last through Thursday. Town officials ask locals to use Owl Creek Road from Two Creeks to Pine Crest Drive as a detour to avoid the construction area. The trail should be reopened Friday, said Travis Elliott, assistant town manager.

According to Elliott, the Owl Creek Trail pavement project is part of the Snowmass Village Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation plan, which was created in 2016 to help guide future parks, trails and recreation-related development.

But before developing new recreational benefits, Elliott said many locals expressed the need to bring some of the current trails and parks up to par, which the town has worked to do.

“The feedback we received is that we need to reinvest in our existing infrastructure before we build new recreational opportunities,” Elliott said. “This pavement project is continuing the town’s efforts to meet that goal.”

Little Red School House Pumpkin Patch event Saturday

The Little Red School House is set to host its annual Pumpkin Patch event on The Rink in Snowmass Base Village on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., locals can choose from 50 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, participate in lawn games and enjoy fall treats. The Pumpkin Patch entry fee is $10 per person.

Co-hosted by The Collective, all event proceeds will go toward the Little Red School House, which has been serving young learners since 1894 and was once the only school in Brush Creek Valley.

Free parking will be available in the Snowmass Base Village parking garage. For more information, visit mylittleredschoolhouse.org or call 970-923-5020.

Council site visit to proposed Mall Transit Center on Monday

At the regular meeting Sept. 3, Town Council members decided to schedule a site visit to the transit center proposed adjacent to Carriage Way and the Village Mall.

The current design plan for the center includes a single bus platform at the mall level with four Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus bays, and six local shuttle bus bays, along with a roughly 60-space parking area below the bus platform that will replace the existing “Lot 6.”

On Aug. 19, Town Council gave mall transit center planners the go ahead to continue their design work. But on Sept. 3, Councilman Bob Sirkus said he felt council should revisit the proposed plan.

“I’m concerned about the size of the deck, the actual physical size, and having cars driving through the parking lot going from lower to upper Carriage Way,” Sirkus said.

Because council felt the site visit to the Coffey Place affordable housing development area was successful, members decided on a visit to the proposed transit center area, too.

The visit will be a “walk around,” meaning no story poles or development markings, and will start at 3 p.m. on Monday. The site visit is open to the public.

After the site visit, Town Council will meet for its regular meeting in Town Hall.