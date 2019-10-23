S’mass Town Briefs: Local Marijuana Licensing Authority Board public hearing; Skico announces Passapalooza; Contribute to the new page 2

Stephen Whitelande climbs down from the roof of the anticipated space for High Q, an organic cannabis dispensary, on the Snowmass Village Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Hearing on retail license for first marijuana dispensary

On Tuesday, Town Council will act as the Local Marijuana Licensing Authority Board and hold a public hearing on the new retail license for a High Q dispensary on the Snowmass Mall.

At 4 p.m., the board will hear public comment on a retail license for the proposed dispensary, which would be the third High Q shop in the Roaring Fork Valley, operated by Renee Grossman.

In July, Grossman was selected out of 11 requests to the Romero Group, which operates much of Snowmass Mall, for a lease to open the town’s first dispensary, as previously reported.

The town requires prospective marijuana dispensary applicants to get their state retail license secured before starting the town’s licensing process. Grossman received state approval in August.

The Tuesday public hearing will be held in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Skico announces new ‘Passapalooza’ in December

No local pass, no problem in the second weekend of December as Aspen Skiing Co. announced a new “Passapalooza” event aimed to entice skiers and snowboarders from around the country and world to visit Aspen-Snowmass.

During the Dec. 13 though 15 weekend, lift tickets for all four mountains will be $59 per day for anyone holding a valid 2019-20 pass from any resort in the world.

There will be events in conjunction with Passapalooza, including the Snowmassive Celebration in Snowmass Base Village, which will mark the opening of The Collective and the One Snowmass buildings.

The Snowmassive Celebration is set for Dec. 14 and will be similar to last year’s grand opening. An ice-skating show featuring kids from the Aspen Skating Club and a professional fire skater will take place on the Snowmass Base Village rink during the celebration, DJ Naka G will be spinning tunes and the Limelight Hotel Snowmass will offer free rock climbing on the hotel’s five-story, indoor climbing wall, among other family friendly festivities.

The weekend of Passapalooza, vouchers must be redeemed in-person at any Aspen Snowmass ticket office with proof of a season pass, but the $59 Passapalooza lift tickets can be purchased in advance online or via phone 844-767-0019.

Visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/plan-your-stay/tickets-and-passes/ticket-office-hours-and-locations for ticket office hours and locations.

Snowmass Sun looking for local input on new page 2 format

On Nov. 6, page 2 of the Snowmass Sun is going to look a lot different.

Instead of town briefs and a calendar of events, the second page of the weekly newspaper will soon be dedicated to locals and their thoughts.

Titled “Village Voices,” the new community-driven page is set to have fresh, rotating content each Wednesday. The goal is to create a space where locals can get their questions answered, share their thoughts and get to know their neighbors in a way that only makes the Snowmass community stronger.

Page 2 will be on a four-week rotation starting in November. The first week of each month, “Village Voices” will answer questions related to town government, events, business or other happenings locals submit to the Sun. The second week, readers will get to know local business owners and workers with the revamp of the former “Meet Your Merchant” section.

The third week of the month, page 2 will ask readers to weigh in on a relevant local issue or topic through a two-minute-or-less Survey Monkey poll available on the Sun’s website and Facebook page. The fourth week will include a Q&A with a lucky village local. If there is a fifth week of the month, a Sun staff member will contribute a community-centric column or story.

The Snowmass Sun is excited for the new page 2, but can’t make it possible without community participation. That means we need your help!

Please submit the questions you want answered, along with local business owners, workers or residents of any age you want to see featured to mvincent@aspentimes.com.

Submissions for every weekly prompt will be accepted on a rolling basis. However, the Sun will need the first round of questions for the page 2 debut by Wednesday. Submission reminders will be published in every “Village Voices” and on the Snowmass Sun Facebook page.

This new page 2 is meant for YOU! If you have ideas for the page or wish to see it differently, please email along those thoughts, too.