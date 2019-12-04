S’mass Town briefs: Accepting applications for 2020 community grants, nominations for Environmental Leadership award

Town accepting applicants for 2020 community grants

The town’s Citizens Grant Review Board is encouraging nonprofit organizations that serve Snowmass Village to apply for the 2020 community grants.

In November, Town Council approved the 2020 budget, which allotted $125,000 for the community grant program, and the Citizens Grant Review Board oversees the application process where Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits serving the Snowmass Village area or residents can apply to receive this town funding.

To be eligible for a 2020 community grant, the nonprofit applicant must be a health and human service agency, or an organization that addresses significant problems such as those related to the natural environment, sustainability, health or welfare of the village community, or seeks to enrich the quality of life for village residents in some way, according to the Citizens Grant Review Board website.

This year, community grant applications are due by Dec. 31 and awardee recommendations will be made to Town Council in early January.

Nominations open for Environmental Leadership Award

Snowmass Village is accepting nominations for the 2020 Environmental Leadership Award from now until Jan. 28, according to town officials.

The town’s Environmental Advisory Board gives out the award, which celebrates local leadership and commitment to environmental stewardship. The recipient is evaluated following a set of criteria, including cost effectiveness, visibility, impact on Snowmass Village and type of positive benefit.

The 2020 winner will be selected in February and will be announced at a Town Council meeting in the spring.

Nominations may be submitted online via this website link: tosv.com/447/Environmental-Leadership-Award. For more information, contact Travis Elliott at telliott@tosv.com.