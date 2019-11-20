S’mass History: Wren “Red” Scarlet, 1978

One b/w image of Red Scarlet, Snowmass Village Maintenance Dept. director, in the Aspen Times, November 30, 1978 - pg. 3A.

“A month and a half ago, Wren “Red” Scarlet was hired to head a five-member maintenance department,” in Snowmass, a November 1978 article in The Aspen Times read. “Scarlet has lived in the area since 1958, and had worked for Ron Troxel of Carbondale who had been doing the snow plowing in Snowmass for several years. For 17 years, Scarlet lived in Aspen. He worked for the city water department for eight years, ran the Sinclair station for eight years before moving to Glenwood Springs.

“Scarlet will supervise the plowing, road maintenance, installation of signs, trash removal, patching, rebuilding and other related work,” the article continued. “‘We’ve been neglected for the past four or five years,’ he said, ‘or handled on a hit-or-miss basis.’ Scarlet promised that the new department will do ‘as good or better’ than before. ‘Safety is at the top of our list,’ he said.”