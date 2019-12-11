S’mass History: Women’s sports clinic, 1979

A photograph of a women's seminar ski school class at Snowmass Ski Area circa 1987.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

On Dec. 6, 1979, an article ran in The Aspen Times about Colorado Women’s Sports, an organization based in Boulder, and a workshop it was going to conduct in the area called “Exploring Sports and Sports Related Careers.”

The article stated that “even in Aspen, many women are intimidated by the fact that there are such good athletes around and one heavy-duty sports world. There’s no reason they have to be locked into non-exploring. On a level that’s comfortable for them, we hope those people will explore their sports potential just as much as we want to encourage the already sports-minded woman to explore a sports-related career.

“The program on Dec. 15 will include speakers from Colorado Women’s Sports, and from the Aspen ski patrol, a film called ‘Making It Happen’, and time for discussions and questions. Participants will be invited to a continental breakfast, a slide presentation and skiing at Snowmass the next day.”