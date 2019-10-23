S’mass History: Ski Area beginnings, 1962

One color slide of the Big Burn part of the Snowmass Ski Area from the air in 1971. Even though the image is taken about 10 years after the land sale article, it shows the great potential of the ski area.

Margaret Durrance | Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

On Oct. 26, 1962, The Aspen Times announced a land sale for the proposed Snowmass Ski Area.

“The Janss Investment Corp. of Los Angeles has taken what appears to be another major step in plans for the proposed Snowmass Ski Area (Burnt Mountain and Big Burn areas), near the divide which separates Brush and Snowmass Creeks west of Aspen,” The Aspen Times stated. “According to a deed filed Sept. 20 with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder, the California firm bought a large tract of land on Crush Creek from Evan Melton and Linnie B. Melton. Tax stamps on the document indicate that the purchase price was $260,000. The transaction included property and water rights.

“William Janss, head of the firm, is also a director of the Aspen Skiing Corp.,” the article continued. “The local ski company has announced plans to offer trips in snow tractors to the top of the proposed Snowmass area this winter.”