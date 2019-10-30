S’mass History: From drill to near disaster, 1983

One b/w photograph of two men giving medical assistance to a person on the ground in front of the Stonebridge Inn in Snowmass Village. It was a mock scenario, part of the Biannual Pitkin County Disaster Drill. It appeared on the front page of The Aspen Times on Oct. 27, 1983.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

“A disaster? The drill almost was,” The Aspen Times headline read Oct. 27, 1983.

“Despite educational value for emergency personnel who participated in it, last Thursday’s disaster drill at the Stonebridge Inn in Snowmass Village was dampened by flaws that could have proved fatal to some of its ‘victims’ had the situation been real.

“Planned by Snowmass Wildcat fire department head Brad Jefferson as a major lodge fire compounded by various peripheral cases, the drill got off to a shaky start when two real disasters occurred just as the drill was scheduled to begin. The first was a fire at the Aspen Alps, followed by a civil dispute involving weapons in the Capitol Creek area,” the article stated.