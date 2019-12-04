S’mass History: Doc Smith’s Popcorn Wagon, 1970

An image of the popcorn wagon in front of the Timbermill taken by Steve Stratford in 1978.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

The Doc Smith’s Popcorn Wagon joined other businesses on the Snowmass Mall in early December of 1970, shortly after the birth of the Snowmass Ski area. It was positioned just in front of the Timbermill and served classic fare such as popcorn, hotdogs, hot soft pretzels and cocoa. In later years, the fare changed as well as the name and location, and not too long ago became Johnny’s Little Dill. When Johnny’s closed for business, it sold the Lil’ Dill as a Venga Venga express satellite stand serving tacos, and then Francesca’s Empandadas.

While the names and offerings have changed, the concept of quick, affordable food for the savvy skier remains.