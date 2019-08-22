Snowmass History: Snowmass considered ‘resort-community’ since ’67

One 5" x 5" b/w photographic print of the construction of the Snowmass Conference Center with a Village Lift (lift #1) chair on Fanny Hill in the foreground, in the Aspen Times on August 31, 1967, pg. 8 and 9 C.

Provided/Aspen Historical Society

“Snowmass: It’s Happening!” stated The Aspen Times on August 31, 1967. “Since construction started soon after last winter’s skiing season, the first village at the $10 million resort seven miles west of Aspen has been transformed from a placid meadow into the burgeoning complex shown on these pages. … Only the West Village is shown here. … Although visitors will think of Snowmass-at-Aspen as a resort, developers consider it a resort-community. They speak of the ‘potpourri of shops, five unique restaurants and night clubs featuring name entertainment’ which are located within a snowball’s throw of each other. … Snowmass-at-Aspen is a joint development of the Janss Colorado Corps, American Cement Properties, Inc., the Aspen Skiing Corp., and the U.S. Forest Service.”