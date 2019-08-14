Snowmass History: Snowmass Club wins tourney with grand slam, 1985

One b/w photograph of a batter as he hits the Snowmass Club's game-winning home run during a Snowmass softball game. The photo was in the Aug. 15, 1985 Aspen Times, p. 2A.

Aspen Historical Society

“Final inning grand slam lifts S’mass Club to tourney title” headlined the Aug. 15, 1985, Aspen Times. “The Snowmass club defense was solid throughout the tourney, limiting opponents to no more than four runs prior to the title game. Cotton Adams, third baseman for the Snowmass Club, keyed the Snowmass Club defensive attack according to Dave Kirschner, manager of the team. Playing on two wobbly legs, Adams came up with the big plays when the team needed them and also turned in some clutch hitting. Second Baseman Jim Landiss cranked the big bat for the Snowmass Club, hitting two home runs during the tourney.” Results that year were Snowmass Club for the win, Snowmass Property Management for second, Costello Construction for third and town of Snowmass Village for fourth place, having finished first during the regular season.