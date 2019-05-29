Snowmass history: Serving up some fun in Snowmass

One b/w photograph of a woman serving a tennis ball across the net. The photo is in the May 30, 1985 Aspen Times, p. 13B as part of the article about the winners of the Snowmass Club Memorial Day Open Tennis Tournament.



The Snowmass Club Memorial Day Open Tennis Tournament was considered a prestigious competition consisting of 13 events in May of 1985. “The high level of play demonstrated by the finalists made spectators wonder how they would have fared against Aspen’s number one player, Kent Woodard who did not enter the tournament this year. (Lee) Herzog also teamed with Aspenite Jane Moy to win the Open Mixed Doubles by defeating his nemesis in the singles, Mike White, and another assistant Aspen Club pro, Adele Reid, 6-3, 6-1. Reid was beaten by Phyllis Zilm, Glenwood Springs, in the Women’s Open Singles, 6-1, 6-3, but teamed with Jane Moy win to the Women’s Open Doubles.”