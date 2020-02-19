Village Voices: Say goodbye to Village Votes

A car drives past the newly installed blinking crosswalk in Snowmass on Friday, November 1, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Over the past four weeks, the Snowmass Sun asked readers to weigh in on what town projects they feel are most important to get off of the ground in 2020 for the month’s Village Votes survey.

With January kicking off a new year and a new decade, we felt this was a good topic to focus the latest survey on, which consisted of six questions and took roughly three minutes to complete.

When asked to rank current projects and ongoing topics of conversation for Snowmass Town Council, most respondents said “tucking in” additional employee housing should be the top village priority, and that the Owl Creek/Brush Creek roundabout should be at the bottom.

And when asked to choose a statement that best described the respondent’s feeling of where Snowmass Village is headed into 2020, four of the five options were chosen by at least one respondent with, “I feel the town is addressing most all of the problem areas and mostly working to preserve and promote vitality in Snowmass Village, but think there are some lapses” coming out ahead.

But only five people participated in the recent survey, which is too small a group to really gauge what town projects and values are most important to Snowmass locals and visitors going into 2020, and too small a data set to guide the Sun in reporting a story.

This is the second month in a row Village Votes hasn’t received the participation needed; we get the hint. So, the Sun will be debuting a new Village Voices segment on the third Wednesday of next month, maybe slipping a Village Votes in every now and then if a particularly hot topic of conversation arises.

To the readers who did participate in the community page surveys, thank you for your time. Again, Village Voices is only meant to serve, engage and connect readers. The Sun can’t read minds, so if you have questions, comments, concerns or suggestions for our Page 2 content, please send an email to mvincent@aspentimes.com.