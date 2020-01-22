Roof fire damages Sinclair Road home in Snowmass

A photo of the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Station 45 in Snowmass Village.

Four people were forced to evacuate from a home on Sinclair Road late Jan. 20 after the roof allegedly caught fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority officials released Jan. 21. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to a news release, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue officials received a call reporting the roof of the home at 800 Sinclair Road was on fire at 11:14 p.m. Jan. 20.

Fire officials arrived on scene within 11 minutes, reporting visible flames and smoke from the east side of the building, and quickly extinguished the blaze to prevent its spread, the release said.

Richard Cornelius, division chief for Roaring Fork Fire Authority, said the four people in the Sinclair Road home were safely evacuated with the help of Snowmass police officers, who first arrived on scene.

Cornelius said the people were not the homeowners and were able to secure a hotel room to stay in for the remainder of the night. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but there were no major injuries reported, Cornelius said.

After extinguishing the flames, 21 fire personnel from both Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Aspen Fire Protection District completed salvage and overhaul operations to minimize damage to the home. Fire personnel were on scene until 1:46 a.m., Cornelius said.

John Mele, fire marshal for the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, is investigating the cause of the fire, which mostly resulted in damage to the home’s second floor bedroom, Cornelius said. He also noted that fire officials were happy to see working smoke detectors in the home.

“We always like to see working smoke detectors because they give residents more time in incidents like this,” Cornelius said.

The news release also stated that the Sinclair Road home is currently uninhabitable and overall loss could not be estimated as of Jan. 21.

