Reimagined Snowmass Wine Festival sees success

After months of work reimagining the Snowmass Wine Festival as the Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival, local Rotarians deemed the event a success.

On Sept. 3, 72 golfers took to the Snowmass Club course for the event, which featured a golf tournament with wine and food tastings at nine holes, as previously reported.

And through the tournament and online silent auction, preliminary numbers show the Rotary Club of Snowmass was able to raise between roughly $80,000 and $85,000 in funds it will use to support local nonprofits, Basalt schools and some international projects and programs in 2021, said Martha O’Keefe, a 15-year Snowmass Rotarian.

“That’s an impressive amount given the climate we’re in,” O’Keefe said. The official 2020 Snowmass Wine and Golf Festival fundraising numbers will be finalized Wednesday. “We have such a fantastic community that was willing to come together to help raise this money.”

O’Keefe went on to explain that all of the money raised at this year’s adapted wine festival will go on to fund Snowmass Rotary’s charitable efforts in the valley and beyond in 2021. This year, the Rotary Club is using funds raised at the 2019 Snowmass Wine Festival to solely support local nonprofits, charitable organizations and Basalt schools who need the extra boost during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Travis Elliott, Snowmass Rotary president, those local funds should be distributed to nonprofits in need through the club’s annual grant program in October.

Elliott said he’s extremely grateful for the Rotarians who “worked their butts off” to make this year’s wine and golf festival happen. When asked if Snowmass Rotary is considering keeping a golf component part of the festival in the years to come, Elliott said it’s a conversation the club still needs to have but isn’t out of the question.

“We’ll talk about it and maybe survey our participants to see what they thought, but I had a blast and it’s certainly something we could consider,” Elliott said. “It was so great, it was awesome to have a lot of our local chefs there, they did an amazing job and just good to see some of those people.”

“The whole experience was less to be had than the typical wine festival, but was definitely an impressive showing given the circumstances.”

