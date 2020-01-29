Owner says Snowmass marijuana dispensary has seen great first month in business

High Q store manager Leah Thomas sets out the flower for the day in the display cases on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun

The first month of business for the High Q recreational marijuana dispensary in Snowmass has been a success, according to owner Renee Grossman.

From new local customers and visitors to High Q regulars who have been shopping at the Carbondale location, Grossman said the new Snowmass store has seen steady business.

“Everything is going the way we expected it to,” Grossman said. “The only surprise is that the product mix is a little different than at our other locations.”

Grossman explained that the Snowmass High Q dispensary has sold more edibles and vape cartridges than anticipated, which she attributes to the larger number of tourists in the village, and that the dispensary has already extended its hours to 10 p.m. every day to better accommodate the evening après ski rush its experienced so far.

She also said the store’s ID verification technology, Age ID, has helped dispensary employees confiscate roughly three dozen fake IDs since the location opened Dec. 14.

Over the X Games weekend, Grossman said High Q only confiscated two IDs, but that the dispensary ran out of a lot of its products and is in the process of restocking as of Jan. 28.

“It was a really great weekend for us,. We were pleasantly surprised,” Grossman said.

Moving into the rest of the winter season, Grossman said she hopes to continue adapting to the wants and needs of the Snowmass customers and offering daily, weekly and local-specific deals and discounts.

“The first month has been really great. I think we’ve been well received by tourists and locals,” Grossman said. “Come say hi.”

mvincent@aspentimes.com