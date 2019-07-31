Open Space weed pulling competition kicks off in Snowmass Village

The annual weed-pulling competition for Snowmass residents on the village Open Space areas and trails kicked off July 30.

Hosted by the Town of Snowmass Village Parks and Trails Department, the “Bag of Weed” program encourages residents to pull noxious weeds in and along the Open Space areas and trails.

The resident who pulls the most weeds between now and Sept. 13 will receive a free, one-year Snowmass recreation center membership.

According to Parks and Trails Department officials, the weed-pulling program is part of Snowmass’ diligent efforts to eradicate seven species of noxious weeds from the village open space areas over the past five years.

The department has experimented with organic weed management strategies from vinegar solution to steam, but the weeds continue to persist which is why the department continues to ask Snowmass residents for help, officials said.

Residents interested in taking part in the “Bag of Weed” competition can visit the Parks and Trails Department office (2835 Brush Creek Road) to pick up trash bags and learn more about where to pull weeds. Participants also can email Snowmass Parks and Trails Manager Starr Jamison at sjamison@tosv.com with questions.