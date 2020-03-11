Obituary: Magne Nostdahl October 17, 1934 ~ February 22, 2020

Magne Nostdahl



Magne Nostdahl, among the last of a legendary group of Norwegian ski instructors who made up the Stein Eriksen Ski School, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age 85.

Magne was born in Bergen, Norway and moved to Aspen in 1959. He spent just over 50 years with the Aspen Skiing Company as one of its original ski instructors. He was an amazing man, full of zest for life and love, and with a contagious smile and personality that enveloped everyone he touched. Husband to Connie Nostdahl, and father to Karin Nostdahl Wehse, Svein Nostdahl and Kristin Nostdahl, he will forever remain in the hearts of his family.

In 1961, Magne met Connie, a nurse at AVH and married in 1962. In 1963, together they opened the Scandinavian Design in downtown Aspen and ran their beloved business for 36 years, selling Norwegian sweaters, yarn and clogs. Magne continued to teach skiing at all mountains over his skiing career and worked as a builder during his summers off the mountain. In 1967 he rejoined Stein’s invitation to begin the ski school on Snowmass Mountain with other Europeans, some of whom remain to this day. His love for skiing was shared daily with Aspen visitors who returned often to maintain their friendships with Magne. His favorite days were spent skiing and riding his bike on warm, sunny days.

Fond memories of Magne’s children and his 5 grandchildren who called him “FarFar”, include his 2nd stomach for dessert, his ability to walk on the bottom of the swimming pool because he claimed not to be able to swim and how he always enjoyed another glass of wine in his other leg. Memories of his beautiful smile, laughter and love for his life will long be remembered by all who knew and met him. We invite you to a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 11th at the Elk Camp Restaurant on Snowmass Mountain. We encourage all to wear Norwegian sweaters in his honor.

Magne is survived by his wife, Connie, children, Karin, Svein & Kristin, son-in-law, Tod Wehse and grandchildren, Anders Nostdahl, Mikka Nostdahl, Erik Wehse, Treva Nostdahl and Nikolai Wehse. Donations can be made to Homecare & Hospice of the Valley and to Mountain Valley Developmental Services where Magne’s daughter, Kristin, has resided for 30 years in Glenwood Springs.