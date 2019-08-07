New reporter joins Snowmass Sun staff

Snowmass Sun reporter Maddie Vincent

Maddie Vincent has been hired as a reporter for the Snowmass Sun and The Aspen Times, and will focus on issues and events in Snowmass Village.

Vincent is native of Butte, Montana, and worked for the past year at the newspaper there, The Montana Standard. She comes from a family of journalists as her father and grandfather also worked at the Standard.

Vincent left Butte as a child and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, but she returned to her home state for college and to start her career.

Vincent has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana, and continued on to get her maser’s in environmental science and natural resource journalism.

She played on Montana’s women’s soccer team for five seasons as a goalkeeper and was the Grizzlies’ captain her senior season.

“When we were going through our candidates, Maddie stood out because of her commitment to reporting and asking questions and her passion,” said David Krause, editor of The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun. “Maddie is a great addition to our newsroom, and I know she will be well-received in the community.

“With everything going on in Snowmass — from Base Village openings, plans for the town center, and talks about roundabouts, housing, child care and transportation — we know Maddie will be right in there asking good questions and answering readers’ questions.”

While at the Montana Standard, Vincent covered a variety of local topics as their general assignment reporter and was part of their breaking news coverage of big events.

Vincent also worked as an intern and reporter for the Backcountry Journal and was part of a University of Montana student publication, the Montana Journalism Review.

She enjoys hiking and winter sports, and is looking forward to her new job and her new home.

“At the Standard in Butte, I learned how important solid, local journalism is to maintain a healthy community,” Vincent said. “I saw the reporting job within Snowmass Village as a way to continue to ensure local journalism thrives.”

Vincent can be reached at mvincent@aspentimes.com and 970-429-9198.