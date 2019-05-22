New hires at Snowmass Tourism

Snowmass Tourism has appointed two new members to its group sales department. Margot Ellis, a longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident, joins the team as national sales manager, and Lisa Jennings returns to the Roaring Fork Valley after a two-year stint in Texas as the new group sales specialist. Both begin their positions at the end of May.

“We are very excited and pleased to have both Margot and Lisa join the Snowmass Tourism Group Sales Department,” said Mark Scheller, group sales director at Snowmass Tourism, in a statement. “Each brings unique qualities and experiences that will further support our sales efforts, not to mention they both exude professionalism and positivity that will fit well within our department. We are looking forward to having both represent Snowmass within the meeting planning and group planning communities.”

Ellis most recently worked at Blazing Adventures as the assistant director of group sales. She also served the company as a group sales manager and an adventure guide.

Jennings most recently worked for two years in Austin as a project coordinator for Cvent, an event management company. Prior to her move to Texas, Jennings worked as the group and leisure sales manager for The Sky Hotel Aspen, as well as group sales manager for Frias Properties of Aspen.