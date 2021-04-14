Meet Your Merchant: Casey Adams, Aspen Pro Fitness

Aspen Pro Fitness owner Casey Adams.

Courtesy photo

Don’t let the name fool you: Aspen Pro Fitness is a fitness business tied to Snowmass Village, where owner Casey Adams has lived and based his coaching and training operation for the past two years.

(Adams moved to Willits last week, but Aspen Pro Fitness is still rooted in Snowmass where about half of his work is based, he said.)

The 42-year-old is a longtime endurance athlete himself, too, with a hearty resume of Ironman triathlons and cycling races to his credit. About a quarter of his clients are training for race-specific goals, but many more are just looking for growth and a challenge.

He approaches fitness training with a focus not only on hitting goals but hitting those at the right time and in the right place.

“Structure plus consistency is going to give us a change,” Adams said. “It’s all about progression and where you are in this season, in this geographical region.”

Among Adams’ offerings — some in-person, some online — are high-intensity Zoom fitness classes, one-on-one coaching and fitness training, and spin classes at the Snowmass Recreation Center. Now, he’s adding to that list with cycling tours, too.

The launch date for the tours will hinge on weather, but Adams is looking toward the first two weeks of June as a safe bet. Most rides will be focused on road riding.

The Roaring Fork Valley is primed for the venture, according to Adams. Rides to the Maroon Bells, Ashcroft and Independence Pass can happen in succession with only a short interruption through Aspen; the Rio Grande offers more than 40 miles of near-continuous cycling up and down the valley.

But for intermediate riders visiting the area, working out the logistics of pinpointing a route for the right workout can be a time-consuming venture. Adams, operating much like a fishing guide might, takes the guesswork out of the tour and shows off the “lay of the land,” he said.

“Let me show you the ropes — let’s go where you can actually get yout cycling in, because when you don’t know where you’re going, sometimes you can’t do what you want to do,” Adams said.

What about more experienced riders looking for a new challenge, perhaps on familiar turf? Adams said he’s equipped for that, too.

“For hard training athletes (who) want to do their mountain training, they don’t want to spend the time figuring it out — they want to hammer hard,” Adams said. “Me being a coach, an athlete, a racer and everything, I can meet that need. … ‘Hang on, bro, we’re going to do this.’”

Some of the tours will require just a day or a few days’ commitment, sometimes in a group setting; for local athletes looking to grow over time, Adams offers multi-month, individualized programs.

There’s a certain level of base fitness that Adams recommends riders have coming into the sport, so it’s worth getting a head start now with summer tours in mind to get those bike legs back after a winter season on the snow, he said.

“I take athletes and avid worker-outers of every age and every level, but you can’t climb a hill if you don’t have any base fitness,” Adams said. The rides will focus on a “mountain experience,” so expect plenty of elevation gain on some routes.

For those who are tempted to try a bike tour but aren’t quite sure that their fitness is up to par, Adams has some words of advice: “Rip off the Band-Aid.”

“It doesn’t matter where you are — just start. Start to do something that’s working towards that goal,” Adams said. “You have to get the brain and the body working together.”

Plus, he noted, a bit of apprehension might actually be a sign that it’s a goal worth pursuing.

“Give it a shot. Try something different,” he said. “If you’re resistant to it, that means it’s probably good for you.”

