Meet Your Merchant: Anderson Ranch launches ScholARTship art sale

One of the galleries featuring works for sale in the first-ever Anderson Ranch ScholARTship event.

Roshni Gorur, Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Courtesy Image

The Anderson Ranch Arts Center is many things: gallery, event space, artists’ hub, community resource.

Merchant, too: in addition to a year-round Artworks Store, Anderson Ranch launched a winter art sale on Dec. 7, dubbed the ScholARTship event. The event runs through Jan. 22 and features more than 140 artworks available for purchase; 100% of the proceeds will support the 2021 scholarship fund for Anderson Ranch programs.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done this,” said Katherine Roberts, director of marketing and communications at Anderson Ranch.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Anderson Ranch had to cancel one of its largest fundraisers — an annual art auction and community picnic that draws hundreds to the campus each year. The ScholARTship provides an alternate way to fundraise for Anderson Ranch programs while abiding by local and state guidelines aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

“Like everything, we had to come up with kind of a new idea,” Roberts said. With the artworks for sale spread out across three buildings and staff members managing capacity, “we’re able to, by virtue of our setup, be sort of socially distant.”

More than 130 artists donated works to the sale, all of them with a link to Anderson Ranch, Roberts said.

“There’s going to be a lot of names that people recognize,” Roberts said.

Many of those names will ring a bell for the shopper with a curatorial eye as well as a community connection. Artists include Alleghany Meadows, Doug Casebeer, Sam Harvey, Brad Miller and Michael Wisner, all of whom are based in the Roaring Fork Valley.

And because all the pieces have been donated to the sale, the purchase of a work of art converts dollar-for-dollar to Anderson Ranch programs. Prices range from $25 to $2,000.

Bolstering that fund is key to encouraging diversity at Anderson Ranch, Roberts said. Nearly a third of Anderson Ranch students and residents receive some financial support from the center; scholarships help make programs at Anderson Ranch more accessible to members of the community while bringing a variety of different perspectives onto the campus.

“A big part of what we do is community — you can’t have community unless you’re accessible, right?” Roberts said. “Another big part of what we do at the Ranch is foster dialogue, and certainly, a diversity of voices is essential in having meaningful dialogue around art and contemporary art issues.”

A strong scholarship program likewise encourages a rigorous spirit for artists at the Anderson Ranch Campus.

“In order to maintain that rigorous atmosphere, it is important to be inclusive to the very best artists,” Roberts said. “No matter where they’re from, no matter what their background is, we want to, as much as possible, reduce any barriers of accessibility.”

The ScholARTship Event is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Jan. 22; the art sale will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit andersonranch.org/events/the-scholartship-event/.

Want to see your business featured in our monthly Meet Your Merchant series? Email Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.