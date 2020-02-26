Local spotlight: Jason “Tigger” Hartmann

Every year, Jason "Tigger" Hartmann hits the slopes with his nieces and nephews, all sporting matching Tigger costumes.

Courtesy photo/Jason Hartmann

Jason Hartmann, better known as “Tigger” the tiger from Winnie the Pooh, has been making his mark on Snowmass Ski Area since he first interviewed to work on the mountain in 2002.

Right out of college and hoping to be a snowboard instructor, the Chicago native went through the two-day, on-mountain interview process dressed in a “Tigger” costume.

“I was immediately known as Tigger,” Hartmann recalls, saying he just wanted to stand out during the hiring process. “I don’t miss a holiday and don’t miss a chance to dress up and have a good time. That defines me being in Snowmass.”

Now 18 years later, Hartmann still spends his winters on the mountain as the Snowmass Adult Alpine and Snowboard Programs Manager for the ski and snowboard school, and as a drummer for two local area bands.

As a programs manager and longtime Skico staff member, Hartmann said his main goal this winter is to continue to facilitate a positive culture among the ski and snowboard school instructors that resonates with people during lessons.

Hartmann also said he’s looking forward to skiing more and skinning up Snowmass with his wife. But don’t worry; Hartmann still pulls out the Tigger costume to hit the slopes with his nieces and nephews, who sport matching tiger suits, every year, and this year is no exception.

“There’s the family I was born into but also the family I have here,” Hartmann said. “The people in Snowmass are what make this amazing mountain into an incredible place.”

This story originally appeared in Winter in Snowmass, the annual magazine that gives readers the scoop on what the winter season brings each year in the village. mvincent@aspentimes.com