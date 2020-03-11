Letter to the editor: Snowmass Mayor Butler and Councilman Goode have it right

Mayor Butler, Councilman Goode have it right

Yes, Mayor Butler and Councilman Tom Goode, you are hearing your constituents correctly (Snowmass Sun, March 4). Time to tap the brakes. If you are “fatigued” with the frenzy of projects underway or planned, you can be sure we are, too.

Snowmass Village residents have basically been living in a construction zone since June 2017. If anyone cannot get a handle on this, simply observe the neverending parade of construction vehicles going up and down Brush Creek Road.

“Just Big Enough” does not only translate into building or rebuilding every remaining square inch of the village as fast as possible. It actually implies limits exist. Limits on height, mass, scale, number of simultaneous projects, the pace of development and the community impacts.

Thanks to you both for your openness to feedback from your citizens and your careful reflection on what you are hearing.

Jeff Kremer

Snowmass Village