Letter to the Editor: Intersection at Brush Creek and Owl Creek roads needs improvement

A file photo of the Brush Creek and Owl Creek roads intersection in Snowmass Village.

File photo/Snowmass Sun

Intersection at Brush Creek and Owl Creek needs work

The Brush Creek and Owl Creek roads intersection needs to be improved for the sake of increased safety, better traffic flow especially during peak hours and seasons, and to facilitate rapid deployment of fire emergency equipment.

While a roundabout is one of the proposals, it seems that a much more cost-effective solution is to install a traffic light that could operate only during peak times and when needed by emergency equipment. Now a traffic light may not be considered consistent with the image of Snowmass as a “quaint village.” But hasn’t the reality of the Base Village development and planned increases at Town Center erased the village image?

Get over it! We need to put the consideration of cost into the safety and traffic flow discussions. The tax payers deserve nothing less.

Robert Fike

Snowmass Village