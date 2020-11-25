Letter to the Editor: Fridstein thanks voters, commends opponents
To Snowmass Village,
I would like to thank my fellow residents that voted and elected me to Town Council and commend Jeff Kremer, Matthew Owens and Gray Warr for their strong campaigns. Congratulations to Alyssa Shenk and Bill Madsen on their successful elections. I look forward to working with them and the other members of Town Council.
We live, work and play in a uniquely special and beautiful village with a wonderfully interesting and interested population. We all have a stewardship responsibility to recognize and protect our attributes and continue to improve our community and environment for the benefit of everyone. I promise to work diligently on behalf of all our constituents — full-time residents, part-time residents, visitors and employees — and will always act in the best interests of our community.
Thank you for giving me this opportunity to support you.
Tom Fridstein
Snowmass Village
