Letter to the Editor: Challenge Aspen thanks to Limelight Snowmass for skier support
Challenge Aspen would like to thank Limelight Snowmass for hosting our participant, Asia Jami, and her friends, during their visit the second week of December. Team Gleason supported Asia’s travel and with the generosity of the Limelight Snowmass, they will be able to support other individuals with ALS with big wishes and bucket lists!
Recreational, Educational and Cultural (REC) Program Team
Challenge Aspen
