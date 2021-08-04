Letter to the Editor: Aspen Camp thanks community for support
Programming resumes after two years without camps
After two years without camps, The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Snowmass recently reopened their doors to provide programming for deaf and hard of hearing children and their parents. The two July Family Camps served 19 adults, 15 children and nine families. Five volunteers at each camp worked hard to run outdoor activities, prepared and served meals, and brought back to life the hopes of the Camp’s 1967 founders and supporters.
Participants had opportunities to play, connect with one another and learn about the natural environment here on the camp property. Visits with animals at the Farm Collaborative and partnerships with educators from the Roaring Fork Conservancy and Aspen Art Museum also were highlights. Children and parents made new friends, found acceptance in developing caring relationships and advanced their signing skills for those who came with less confidence communicating between cultures.
With the help of so many volunteers over the past two years, the camp facilities are in their best shape to accommodate groups again. While this is a soft relaunching of the camp mission, the board and its supportive community will continue to move forward with its evolving vision for offering educational experiences on its unique and beautiful campus.
Karen Immerso
