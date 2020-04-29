Letter: Thank you Klein Family Charitable Fund and BJ Adam
Dear Klein Family Charitable Fund and BJ Adam,
Thank you for the generous donation of $3,000 to the Snowmass Village Community Outreach Fund. Normally the fund donates on a case by case basis to members within the community. Unfortunately this is not a normal time and we anticipate a much greater need in 2020.
With the unprecedented loss of jobs within the community is is difficult to gauge what will be needed in the coming months; it is too early to know what will happen in the long run but we anticipate an increase in need to pay a variety of expenses from rent/mortgage, HOA fees, health care, and child care, along with basic requests for food assistance.
Respecting your request to make these funds impact the community in planned manner, we have used the donation to buy 40 gift certificates for Clark’s Market Snowmass at $75 each. We have already started distributing the cards to those in need and will be working with other groups and organizations to ensure the rest of the gift cards are distributed to those most impacted. This gift to the community is earmarked for the basic need of food, guaranteed to stay within the community, and supports a local business. This will have a resounding positive impact within our community!
Support Local Journalism
We graciously and humbly accept your donation and thank you for helping us as our community navigates the COVID-19 crisis.
Thank you.
The Snowmass Village Community Outreach Board
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User