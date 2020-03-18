Letter: Take a survey on the SkyCab proposed along Highway 82

Take a survey on the SkyCab proposed along 82

It’s a 20 minute wait now just getting from the entry light at the airport to Buttermilk. Can you imagine when 400 plus new workforce housing units are built directly across from the airport in the ABC?

Thank goodness a gondola is included in the final Airport Advisory Committee recommendations to the Pitkin County Commissioners as part of the seamless connectivity goal.

Please take this one-question survey on the proposed SkyCab Highway 82 Aspen to airport to Brush Creek Park and Ride and Snowmass at this link: survey.zohopublic.com/zs/biB3O1. It will be given to the elected officials of the city of Aspen, town of Snowmass Village and Pitkin County.

A solution to the greenhouse gases of gridlocked vehicles in front of the airport and the totally insane lost time for skiing on the mountain or getting to work or school on time is finally in reach.

Thanks for being part of the solution.

Toni Kronberg

Snowmass Canyon