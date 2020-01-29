Letter: Support Snowmass residents this February through “Open Your Heart” campaign

Snowmass Village seen from Brush Creek Road in January 2019.

File photo/Snowmass Sun

Support S’mass residents through ‘Open Your Heart’ campaign

The Snowmass Village Community Outreach Fund was established more than 27 years ago to assist people living in Snowmass Village. The fund has helped more than 35 residents in the past four years and has given more than $11,000 in assistance.

The amounts given vary from $200 to $1,000 and go to community members who find themselves in need of help. In most cases, the funds help cover the cost of rent, medical bills, child care, food, medical travel, or legal help. Assistance also has been provided to local teachers to help in their volunteer efforts overseas.

Our main source of income is the annual “Open Your Heart” campaign each February at Alpine Bank in Snowmass. Supporters can purchase hearts that range in price from $5 to $100 in honor of someone or in memory of someone. The hearts make a colorful display on the walls of the lobby and Alpine Bank generously matches all donations up to $1,500.

Volunteers are on hand to sell the hearts every Friday afternoon at the bank during the month of February.

The board is made up completely of volunteers and has no administrative overhead in order to maximize the value of each dollar donated by the community. The current board of directors includes Robert DeWetter, Marion Garrett, Betsy Burns Sima, Nancy Ferguson, Marylou Farrell and Tyler Newton.

For more information on the Snowmass Village Community Outreach Fund, call Marion Garrett at 970-618-6703, or Betsy Burns Sima 970-948-9367.

Snowmass Village Commuinty Outreach Fund