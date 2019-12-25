Letter: How can you help out the Snowmass Village Post Office during the holidays?

How can you help out the post office during the holidays?

For those who are unaware, we are down to only two postal workers at the Snowmass Village Post Office.

That is one less than last year and they are getting slammed with Amazon packages, plus, they no longer have a custodian to empty the mounds of trash in the lobby area. The two post office employees must now do that on top of trying to get everyone’s mail and packages sorted and scanned.

To help out the post office staff this holiday season, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Don’t ask for the workers to find your package. You must have a slip from your P.O. Box that indicates your package has been received AND processed, despite what your tracking says.

When ordering through Amazon or other online companies, include your P.O. Box number after your physical address, as if it were a suite number ( i.e. 264 Brush Creek Lane, Suite 5849). Carriers are not consistent as to their method of delivery.

Try to plan your visit to the post office at times other than your lunch hour and at peak times, and please try to minimize the trash you leave.

Be patient with the long lines and courteous to our post workers. They are doing the best they can.

We need to get through this transition period before our new town center (and post office) is built. Our post office workers will be grateful for your understanding.

Tom Hills

Snowmass