Letter from the mayor: Help support the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

Help support the Disabled Veterans Sports Clinic

Once again, Snowmass Village is going to be the gracious host to the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic. This event has been hosted in Snowmass Village annually since 2001, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our local community. Each year, the Snowmass Village community shows a tremendous outpouring of support for disabled veterans by donating money to bring more participants to the Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village. This year, we’re again asking you to help these men and women and bring them to Snowmass Village on March 29 through April 3.

These veterans are arriving from locations all across the U.S. Their injuries and physical challenges can be severe and range from visual impairments, to traumatic brain injuries, to amputations. The Winter Sports Clinic presents meaningful experiences to these individuals and gives participants the courage to learn or try something new while providing them a variety of rehabilitation opportunities.

Hosted in Snowmass Village for 19 years, the Winter Sports Clinic is the largest annual disabled veteran’s winter sports clinic in the world. It provides a chance for disabled veterans of all ages to experience skiing, snowboarding, hockey and a variety of other sports. For many, participation in the clinic has been a life changing experience.

All attendees must raise their own money for lodging and airfare, estimated at $1,800 per individual. We ask you to please help sponsor one or more of these recently disabled young vets in whole or in part. Any size donation makes a difference.

In person or mail donations:

A special account has been set up at Alpine Bank in Snowmass. All donations are tax deductible, and the Department of Veterans Affairs will supply a tax number upon receipt of your contribution. Donations may be mailed to or dropped off at:

Alpine Bank

Attn: Cara Haugan

15 Kearns Rd. – PO Box 5490

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Checks should be made out to the Winter Sports Clinic General Post Fund 379.

Thank you for helping to provide hope and encouragement to these men and women who have given so much for their country. Also, when you see the attendees around the Village during the Winter Sports Clinic, please take the time to thank these men and women for their service.

Markey Butler

Mayor of Snowmass Village