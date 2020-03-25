Letter from Snowmass Town Council: We will get through this together

Dear Snowmass Village community members,

During this scary and uncertain time, let’s remember who we as the town of Snowmass Village are. We are a resilient, compassionate, and hard-working community. What we as TOSV councilmembers love most about our Village is that we are a small town that supports each other, not only in times of prosperity, but in times of hardship.

This certainly is one of those times of hardship, as many of us face challenges to our physical health, mental health, livelihoods, and overall well-being. However, know that as a community, we will get through this together and that we, as your Town Council members, are committed to serving you.

We continue to work hand in hand with our colleagues in Pitkin County, the Pitkin County Health Department, City of Aspen, and the State of Colorado in response to this crisis. We don’t always agree on the best next steps, but we ALWAYS agree that every organization is doing the best it can with the information and resources it has.

There are no easy answers to the problems before us, but there is a lot of hard work going into trying to find the best solutions for the community. We are confident that everyone’s best efforts and best interests are being used to find answers. We strongly support the county in its efforts to increase the amount of testing available, prioritizing the limited amount of tests that are currently available, and the health department’s efforts to strengthen their Public Health Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. While these health orders are difficult to implement, they are hugely impactful. They strive to use science to find the balance between too many or too few restrictions and to further find the correct balance between the short-term and long-term health of the community. We ALL must pay heed to the Public Health Orders and follow them strictly. It is the right thing to do for our Village.

We have already witnessed incredible acts of compassion and generosity to community members in need. Please continue to reach out to your neighbors and those who live alone. If they need groceries, or someone to pick up their mail, or just a conversation, please help them. These acts of kindness are the underlying spirit and the cornerstone of Snowmass Village values. To assist with this supporting effort, the Town of Snowmass Village has committed to partnering with other local governments and will be contributing at least $100,000 to the local COVID -19 relief fund created by Pitkin County Human Services. It will be made available to Snowmass Village residents and employees in need of economic relief and resources.

Fundamentally, we are committed to no one losing their housing at this time. The Town is working to develop methods to assist our business community and those living in our employee housing units. We are very willing to work with every individual and businesses in need. We will be compassionate and flexible in developing payment plans, in waiving late fees, and ensuring that folks are aware of the emergency financial assistance available through the relief fund. The health and well-being of our community members is our upmost priority, and to that end, we want to be sure that the community has access to all the resources that are currently available, for both your personal wellbeing and businesses. Visit http://www.tosv.com for links to these resources.

We are confident and thankful that the Pitkin County Health Department, Clark’s Market, local health care providers, first responders, your town government and other community members are doing all we can to keep this community as safe as possible. As you form your thoughts and views of the issues at hand, please be sure to rely on trusted and official sources for information. Rumors and bad information spread faster than any disease. We want to hear from you with any ideas or concerns you may have. Please be sure to write us and tell us what is on your mind.

We remain committed to taking care of our community safely and effectively. Never has there been a more important time to remember who we are as a village: Continue to be kind, compassionate and healthy, and we will get through this together.

Sincerely,

Markey Butler, Mayor

Bob Sirkus, Mayor Pro Tem

Alyssa Shenk, Councilor

Tom Goode, Councilor

Bill Madsen, Councilor

Email Town Council at council@tosv.com.