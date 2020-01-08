Letter: Aspen Camp to host workshop on hearing loss

Eric Kaika walks on the Aspen Camp property in Old Snowmass on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Dear readers,

The Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing of Snowmass is partnering with the Colorado Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CCDHH) in offering a workshop for local individuals dealing with hearing loss, along with their loved ones.

This informational, one-hour, free afternoon session will take place in Aspen at the Pitkin County Library on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room.

The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning more about the latest technological devices and other resources that are available to people experiencing hearing loss.

Recognizing the difficulties associated with the life changes that come with the loss of hearing, the workshop will also touch on more general ways to make adjustments to every day life that will allow all of use to stay fully engaged and active in the world.

For more information, please email kareni@aspencamp.org.

Thanks,

Aspen Camp Board of Directors