S’mass Last Shot: Earth Scouts plant trees on Independence Pass

Evie Curry, left, and Lia Hodgson of Snowmass Village plant trees on Independence Pass, Sept. 25. The two 10-year-olds and the rest of the Farm Collaborative's Earth Scouts worked with the Independence Pass Foundation to plant 15 Lodge Pole Pines.

Britta Gustafson

Evie Curry, left, and Lia Hodgson of Snowmass Village plant trees on Independence Pass on Sept. 18.

The two 10-year-olds and the rest of the Farm Collaborative’s Earth Scouts worked with the Independence Pass Foundation to plant 15 Lodge Pole Pines.

The Earth Scouts, a group of elementary through middle school students who meet every Wednesday after school, have been working to find ways to address global climate challenges on a local level. Recently, the students deduced that if everyone plants 300 trees in their lifetimes, they can help stop global warming.

