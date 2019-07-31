Last Shot: Snowmass Alpine Coaster

People ride the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Snowmass Ski Area. The roughly eight-minute ride is part of the Lost Forest park features. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Submit your photo

The Snowmass Sun is seeking photos from our readers to publish as our weekly “last shot.”

Send your Snowmass-centric shot(s) to dkrause@aspentimes.com for a chance to be featured.

Please include in your email the location and date of the image, the first and last name of any people pictured, and photo credit.

We welcome any Snowmass Village-area people, places and things.