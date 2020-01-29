Last Shot: Clouds cover Snowmass

A cloudy Saturday morning at Snowmass captured at the top of the Village Express lift January 25, 2020.

Dave Krause/Snowmass Sun

Submit your photo

The Snowmass Sun is seeking photos from our readers to publish as our weekly “last shot.”

Send your Snowmass-centric shot(s) to mvincent@aspentimes.com for a chance to be featured.

Please include in your email the location and date of the image, the first and last name of any people pictured, and photo credit.

We welcome any Snowmass Village-area people, places and things.