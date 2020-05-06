“I love my neighbors”: Snowmass local celebrates 60th birthday

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, a long line of cars started down Rodeo Road.

With balloons and signs and gifts, the parade made its way to Leah Moriarty’s house as a 60th birthday surprise, social distance style.

“This is so crazy! This is so crazy fun!” Moriarty shouted as her friends and village neighbors wished her a happy birthday from a safe distance. She and her family watched from their front lawn as the dozens of locals passed by, smiling and laughing the whole time.

Moriarty is a longtime village local and said repeatedly as she greeted everyone, “I love my neighbors.”