“I love my neighbors”: Snowmass local celebrates 60th birthday
Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, a long line of cars started down Rodeo Road.
With balloons and signs and gifts, the parade made its way to Leah Moriarty’s house as a 60th birthday surprise, social distance style.
“This is so crazy! This is so crazy fun!” Moriarty shouted as her friends and village neighbors wished her a happy birthday from a safe distance. She and her family watched from their front lawn as the dozens of locals passed by, smiling and laughing the whole time.
Moriarty is a longtime village local and said repeatedly as she greeted everyone, “I love my neighbors.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User